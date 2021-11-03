Morrison & Foerster and the Berkeley Center for Law & Technology (BCLT) have teamed up to present a bi-weekly podcast addressing recent Federal Circuit decisions.

In this episode, Brian Matsui and Wayne Stacy discuss the most recent constitutional challenges to IPRs addressed by the Federal Circuit. They also take a look at how much discretion district courts have in addressing attorneys' fees under Section 285.

Grab the podcast using your favorite podcast provider, or try one of the links below:

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved