- District of Columbia AG Karl Racine announced that he will not seek reelection or run for mayor in 2022. Elected in 2015, AG Racine is the first elected AG in the District. Ryan Jones, an attorney in private practice, previously declared his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for the office.
- Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination in the 2022 open-seat race for Pennsylvania governor. AG Shapiro is currently serving his second term, which ends in 2024, and is term-limited from seeking re-election.
