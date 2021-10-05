self

In This Episode

From COVID-19 and civil unrest to climate change, the election and beyond, In the Public Interest explores the legal and policy challenges capturing the public interest. WilmerHale law firm Partners John Walsh and Brendan McGuire provide a front-row seat to the events making headlines. In each episode of Season One, they passed the mic to those with unique perspectives on the most challenging issues of the day.

In this wrap-up episode, McGuire and Walsh look back on the season and share episode highlights, reflect on the process of recording a podcast, and chat about memorable challenges along the way.

