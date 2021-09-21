ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from United States

New Texas Laws Impacting Businesses Jackson Walker LLP On September 1, 2021, more than 650 new Texas laws went into effect. As businesses ensure compliance with several of the new laws, Jackson Walker provides a summary below of a number of newly effective and upcoming laws.

Infrastructure Investment And Jobs Act – Summary Of Key Programs And Provisions Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (the "bill") is historic and transformational legislation that, when it becomes law, will make available $1.2 trillion in funding for infrastructure programs across the...

Biden Administration Announces Sweeping New COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements For Private Employers And Health Care Facilities Foley Hoag LLP On September 9, 2021, President Biden unveiled his administration's plan to combat the recent COVID-19 surge across the United States, referred to by the administration as the "Path out of the Pandemic."

E-Signature Guide: Americas Ally Law The European Union and more than 60 nations (and counting) have passed laws and regulations regarding electronic signatures and digital transactions.

A New Determination Of Design Defect Liability For Texas Contractors Butler Snow LLP On September 1, 2021, Texas S.B. 219 went into effect. This new law incorporates Chapter 59 into the Texas Business and Commerce Code.