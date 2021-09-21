- Dawn Grove, VP and corporate counsel at Karsten Manufacturing Company (parent company of golf club company PING), has announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination in the 2022 election for Arizona AG.
- As previously reported, the 2022 field of Republican candidates for the open AG seat is crowded and includes former prosecutor and Border Patrol section chief for the U.S. Attorney's Office Lacy Cooper, farmer and private-practice attorney Tiffany Shedd, and former Arizona Supreme Court Justice Andrew Gould.
- Incumbent Republican AG Mark Brnovich is term-limited from seeking reelection and is running for the U.S. Senate against Democrat Mark Kelly.
