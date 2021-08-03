United States:
Republican Candidate Announces Run For Maryland Attorney General
03 August 2021
- Former prosecutor Jim Shalleck, who is currently an attorney in
private practice, is seeking the Republican nomination for Maryland
AG in the 2022 election.
- Incumbent two-term Democratic AG Brian Frosh has not yet announced whether
he will seek reelection.
