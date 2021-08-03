  • Former prosecutor Jim Shalleck, who is currently an attorney in private practice, is seeking the Republican nomination for Maryland AG in the 2022 election.
  • Incumbent two-term Democratic AG Brian Frosh has not yet announced whether he will seek reelection.
  • To "meet" the state AGs across the nation and read more AG election news and insights, visit The State AG Report.

