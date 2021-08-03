- Governor Kevin Stitt appointed John O'Connor, an attorney in private practice, as Oklahoma AG to serve out the current term, which ends on January 9, 2023. As previously reported, former Oklahoma AG Mike Hunter resigned, stating that certain personal matters threatened to overshadow the work of the AG's office.
- AG O'Connor announced his intention to run for a full term in the 2022 election.
- To "meet" the state AGs across the nation and read more AG election news and insights, visit The State AG Report.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.