- Private-practice attorney Matthew DePerno announced his run for Michigan AG. DePerno, who was one of the attorneys challenging in court the 2020 presidential election results in northern Michigan's Antrim County, has not yet specified his party affiliation.
- Incumbent Michigan Democratic AG Dana Nessel is seeking reelection for a second term.
