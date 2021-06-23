United States:
Senate Confirms Lina Khan As FTC Chair
23 June 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The U.S. Senate confirmed President Biden's
appointment of Lina Khan as Chair of the FTC for a term that will
expire on September 25, 2024. Ms. Khan will succeed Acting Chair
Rebecca Kelly Slaughter.
Prior to assuming her role, Ms. Khan was an Associate Professor
of Law at Columbia Law School and counsel to the U.S. House
Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and
Administrative Law.
Primary Sources
- FTC Press Release: Lina Khan Sworn in as Chair of
the FTC
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from United States
PPP Fraud: Update On The DOJ's Activity
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
This article highlights recent Justice Department actions concerning Paycheck Protection Program loans and what businesses need to know to avoid civil and criminal liability.
Supreme Court Resolves Circuit Split Over CFAA
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
In Van Buren v. United States, No. 19-783 (U.S. June 3, 2021), the United States Supreme Court issued an opinion drastically limiting the application of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA)...