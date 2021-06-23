The U.S. Senate confirmed President Biden's appointment of Lina Khan as Chair of the FTC for a term that will expire on September 25, 2024. Ms. Khan will succeed Acting Chair Rebecca Kelly Slaughter.

Prior to assuming her role, Ms. Khan was an Associate Professor of Law at Columbia Law School and counsel to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law.

