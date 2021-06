Quick Insights on Congressional Investigations is a video interview series hosted by Mayer Brown partners Michael Levy and Andrew Olmem, who unpack the nuanced complexities underlying congressional investigations and provide guidance on how companies can manage and minimize the impacts. Each episode is short and tackles one question relating to congressional investigations.

In this episode, Michael and Andrew explore the potential risks of engaging with the media before a congressional hearing and how those risks should be carefully weighed based on the particular facts and circumstances of the investigation before deciding whether to seek media coverage.

If you missed our earlier episode that focused on developing effective media strategies during a congressional investigation, you can view it here.

View our past episodes here.

