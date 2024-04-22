In an expert analysis published by Law360, Partners Ronald Machen, Preet Bharara and Erin Sloane explore the subject of monitorship and the best practices for in-house and outside counsel to consider when successfully navigating and completing a monitorship.

Excerpt: "It will be important to adopt a cooperative tone with the monitor. Monitorships generally last for at least two years, with many lasting longer; starting off on the right foot goes a long way toward establishing a cooperative working relationship for the duration of the monitorship. An adversarial tone can unnecessarily lengthen the monitorship and make the monitorship period taxing on both the monitor and the company."

