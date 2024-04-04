United States:
Regulatory Minutes: Part 1
04 April 2024
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this first part of a three-part series, we provide an
overview of the Adopted Rules, Proposed Rules, Recent Enforcement
Actions, and approaching or recent Compliance Dates for Adopted
Rules. It covers the regulatory updates that have been implemented
and enforced in the recent past, giving listeners a comprehensive
understanding of the current regulatory landscape.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Compliance from United States
Compliance Notes - Vol. 5, Issue 12
Nossaman LLP
Welcome to Compliance Notes from Nossaman's Government Relations & Regulation Group – a periodic digest of the headlines, statutory and regulatory changes and court cases involving campaign finance, lobbying compliance, election law and government ethics issues at the federal, state and local level.
Your Compliance Management System Health Check-Up
Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c.
Have you given your finance company's compliance management system a health check-up lately? Just as you review and continually improve other processes in your business...