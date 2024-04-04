Effective March 31, 2024, the VEVRAA hiring benchmark will be 5.2%. The new benchmark is 0.2% lower than the previous benchmark of 5.4% and continues the Agency's trend of reducing the benchmark each year. Since it's inception in 2014, the benchmark has steadily declined, never once being increased by the Agency.

OFCCP has released additional resources to assist contractors with the setting and utilization of the hiring benchmark which are available on the VEVRAA Hiring Benchmark landing page.

As a reminder, covered government contractors have an obligation to create annual establish a veteran hiring benchmark as part of the preparation and implementation of its VEVRAA Affirmative Action Plan.

