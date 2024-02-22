In this episode, Thomas Nietsch, a partner in our Berlin office, sits down with Jelena Kljujic (Privacy Officer at Cisco, EMEA) and Gabriela Mercuri (Managing Director at Scope Europe) to discuss strategies for ensuring compliance while using cloud services. The speakers will discuss various codes of conduct that businesses should follow, including tips on choosing a cloud provider, implementing security measures, and training staff on compliance issues.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.