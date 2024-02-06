Schulte Roth & Zabel partners Peter Greene and Ben Kozinn were recently featured on Eagle Alpha's "Profiting From Data" podcast. They reviewed the most prominent legal themes from 2023 and provided their perspectives on what to expect in 2024. Peter and Ben also examined the increased regulatory demand placed on consumers of alternative data, continued SEC scrutiny on alternative data containing material nonpublic information and the need for firms to adopt and apply robust due diligence policies and procedures.

Listen to the podcast here.

