The 2023 Food and Drug Law Institute's ("FDLI") Enforcement, Litigation and Compliance Conference will boast two speakers from Hyman, Phelps & McNamara, P.C. ("HPM"), as well as other experts from FDA, DOJ, and the private sector.

HPM Director Anne Walsh will moderate a panel discussion on "Due Diligence and Mitigating Securities Violation Risks for Emerging Life Science and Novel Food Companies." Ms. Walsh is a nationally recognized expert on FDA enforcement matters across all sectors and has held numerous leadership positions with FDLI and with the Women's White Collar Defense Association. HPM Counsel John Claud joined the firm last year after a long career with DOJ and will speak on a panel to discuss "Top Cases in Enforcement and Compliance: Challenges to FDA and Other Federal Agency Authority."

The speaker faculty of top FDA regulatory authorities will share critical insights on foreign and domestics inspections, digital health, DOJ's compliance guidelines, and data privacy, among many other topics. The conference will also include its annual panel discussion with FDA's Center Compliance Directors. Arun Rao, the Deputy Assistant Attorney General for DOJ's Consumer Protection Branch, will deliver the keynote address, and Peter Barton Hutt, Senior Counsel at Covington & Burling LLP, will deliver the Tenth Annual Eric M. Blumberg Memorial Lecture.

The Enforcement, Litigation and Compliance Conference will be held in Washington, D.C. next week, on December 6-7, 2023. It is attended by experienced professionals in the fields of regulatory, legal, public relations, marketing, and management who work in the pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic, biologics, and veterinary medicine industries. The conference is also beneficial for consultants in the areas of advertising, public relations, law, and marketing communications.

