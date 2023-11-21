Happy Thanksgiving! As anyone who saw our Halloween International Trade Updateis aware, we are all in favor of alternative ways to get out our international regulatory compliance message. So, who better to aid in our holiday-themed compliance quest than two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, sixteen-Grammy-Award winning songwriter Paul Simon, who actually spent a semester in law school before deciding — for some reason — that he might be more successful as a song-writer and recording artist.

Unfortunately, Mr. Simon never chose to merge his two interests, thereby missing a golden opportunity to remind the world in the catchiest possible way that monitoring and auditing third parties for anticorruption concerns is a time-honored way of mitigating FCPA risks:

There Must Be Fifty Ways to Leave Your Agent

The problem is all with your agent

She said to me

Compliance is easy if you

Take it logically

I'd like to help you to stay

Indictment free

There must be fifty ways

To leave your agent

We all know how Justice will intrude

Using theories that are strange and oh so misconstrued

But I'll repeat myself

At the risk of being crude

There must be fifty ways

To leave your agent

Fifty ways to leave your agent

[CHORUS]

You just don't renew, Stu

Revoke ab initio, Joe

Don't be willfully blind, Hyde

To stay DOJ free

Don't ignore those red flags

And agents with moneybags

Stay away from bribery, Lee

To stay DOJ free

She said we need to ensure

That SEC accounting gnomes

They stay well within

their GAAP accounting homes

Let them choose another target

To play Watson and Sherlock Holmes

There must be fifty ways

To leave your agent

She said it grieves me so to see painful DPAs

Firing bad agents is the way to keep them all away

I said I appreciate that

And would you please explain

About the fifty ways...

She said why don't we both just sleep on it tonight

Third-party liability is not such a pretty sight

And as she left, I realized she probably was right

There must be fifty ways

To leave your agent

Fifty ways to leave your agent

[CHORUS]

You just give him the sack, Jack

Have an audit plan, Stan

Don't pay cash in Croix, Roy

To stay DOJ free

Don't pay him with slush funds

Unless you like Feds with guns

Stay away from bribery, Lee

To stay DOJ free

