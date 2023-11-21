Since 2018, Theta Lake has partnered with Zoom to provide cutting-edge compliance and security for Zoom's unified communications (UC) platform. Our expertise in delivering advanced, purpose-built compliance and security technology perfectly complements Zoom, particularly in addressing the specific requirements of risk-sensitive and regulated organizations when using Zoom. As one of the select group of strategic partners chosen to participate in Zoom's ISV Exchange Program, it is now easier than ever for organizations to benefit from Theta Lake's purpose-built compliance platform to ensure that all communication content is securely captured, preserved, and supervised.

This evolving partnership has delivered significant value to several global financial institutions and resulted in Zoom Venture's investment in Theta Lake in 2022 as well as Theta Lake being awarded Platform ISV Connect Partner of the Year at Zoomtopia 2023.

According to the 2023/24 Digital Communications Governance, Compliance and Security Report, two thirds (68%) of firms have chosen to disable core UCC features because their existing tools can't effectively capture them and / or make them searchable for detecting and reporting risks. With the most certified API integrations across any other compliance vendor, customers have the confidence to maximize comprehensive and compliant access to the latest Zoom communication channels and features. In addition, customers can also take advantage of the 100+ integrations that Theta Lake supports today.

Theta Lake natively integrates with Zoom's APIs to provide comprehensive communications capture, supervision, and long-term archiving capabilities to ensure regulatory compliance, automate risk detection, and streamline the review process for various types of communication content, such as video meetings, call recordings, SMS, in-meeting eComms and persistent chat, webinars, and more. By reselling Theta Lake, Zoom can now streamline the procurement process for customers, making it easier for them to deploy Theta Lake's security and compliance tools across their full communications ecosystem.

"At Theta Lake, we are excited to be one of the first partners to join the new Zoom ISV Exchange Program," said Anthony Cresci, SVP Finances, Alliances & Business Operations. "Being able to seamlessly integrate and leverage our Risk and Compliance Suite within Zoom allows us to jointly meet the growing demands for our unified capture, archiving, and search, along with PCI redaction and proactive compliance capabilities, all while further strengthening our strategic partnership."



Theta Lake's value proposition lies in its ability to empower organizations with compliance, security, and risk management solutions for modern collaboration platforms while maximizing productivity. With our addition to the Zoom ISV Exchange Program, it's that much easier for Zoom customers to enjoy these benefits.

Learn more about the Theta Lake + Zoom Integration:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.