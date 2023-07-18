Thinking about what the Second Circuit might do? The SEC should worry less about the Second Circuit than the Supreme Court.

If the SEC happened to win an appeal in the Second Circuit, Ripple would file a writ with the Supreme Court, Daugherty added. "If the Supreme Court took this case, the SEC would then lose in the Supreme Court," he told Blockworks. "I would bet a stack of satoshis on that one." blockworks.co/...

