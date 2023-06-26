The Nevada legislature meets every other year for 120 days in odd numbered years, commencing on the first Monday in February. Any legislative action taken after midnight Pacific time at the end of the 120th consecutive calendar day of that session is void, unless the legislative action is conducted during a special session. Nev. Const. Art. IV, Sec. 2. This being an odd numbered year, the legislative session began on February 6, 2023 , and adjourned sine die on June 06, 2023 , at 12:19 AM . For more on Nevada's legislative calendar, see It's An Odd Year When Nevada's Legislature Meets.

Today, however, the Nevada Assembly is scheduled to convene even though the regular session ended a week ago. The Assembly is in session as a result of this proclamation issued by Governor Joe Lombardo. He has the authority to call the legislature into special session pursuant to Article V, Section 9 of the Nevada Constitution which provides: "the Governor may, on extraordinary occasions, convene the Legislature by Proclamation and shall state to both houses, when organized, the business for which they have been specially convened". In this case, the business to be considered is baseball, or more specifically a "financing and infrastructure project related to the construction of a Major League Baseball stadium".

