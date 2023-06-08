self

What do compliance professionals need to know about texts, chats, and encrypted messages?



In our latest Critical Compliance video, counsel Dan Bernstein discusses the new DOJ guidance on compliance programs and electronic communications. While there is no one-size-fits-all policy for preserving business-related communications on personal devices and messaging apps, Bernstein walks through some basic questions that compliance professionals can ask, as well as other considerations when building and enforcing an effective compliance program.



