ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this episode of Wiley Connected, Wiley attorneys discuss the latest revisions to the FTC Safeguards Rule, which are effective on June 9. Join Wiley attorneys Duane Pozza, Antonio Reynolds, Kat Scott, and Stephen Conley as they discuss what the revised Rule requires, who is covered, and how to prepare for and implement compliance.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.