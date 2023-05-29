United States:
The FTC Safeguards Rule: A Deep Dive Into The Revisions Effective June 9, 2023 (Podcast)
In this episode of Wiley Connected, Wiley attorneys discuss the
latest revisions to the FTC Safeguards Rule, which are effective on
June 9. Join Wiley attorneys Duane Pozza, Antonio Reynolds, Kat
Scott, and Stephen Conley as they discuss what the revised Rule
requires, who is covered, and how to prepare for and implement
compliance.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
