The Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) Large Business and International (LB&I) Division updated its list of Active Campaigns, which includes more than 50 efforts to increase tax compliance. Each campaign identifies the practice area, lead executive, a point of contact and a description or purpose for the campaign. Notable campaigns include the Micro-Captive Insurance Campaign, Virtual Currency and Syndicated Conservation Easement Transactions.

LB&I Campaigns started in 2017 with the initial identification of 13 campaigns in an effort to redefine compliance work and build a supportive infrastructure. The Campaigns allow LB&I to focus on significant compliance and resource challenges. The IRS also maintains a list of the campaigns not currently active.

Practice Point: It is good practice to regularly review the LB&I Campaigns list to see if you have a transaction that could be subject to additional scrutiny by the IRS. If you do, consider preparing for an IRS audit. To do so, make sure you have your documentation in order (including all of the calculations that determined the position claimed on the return) and your story for entering into the transaction (e.g., the business purpose), cleanse your emails and electronic documents concerning the transaction in connection with your documentation retention policy, consider your ability to abate any civil tax penalties (e.g., reasonable reliance on a tax professional) and prepare your management for a potential IRS adjustment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.