Lowenstein Sandler's Investment Management Group is pleased to provide you with the summaries and checklists described below.

Summaries of recent legal developments with respect to:

SEC's 2023 Examination Priorities

Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank: Resources

Enforcement Actions Against Investment Advisers

SEC Adoption of Amendments to Proxy Rules Governing Proxy Voting Advice

Penalties for Violations of Electronic Communications Rules

Proposed New Rules Regarding Service Provider Due Diligence and Monitoring

SEC Examinations Focused on the New Investment Adviser Marketing Rule

SEC Releases Guidance Affecting Certain Pre-IPO Liquidity Products

Proposed New Rules Regarding ESG Disclosures

SEC Adoption of Rules to Require Electronic Filings

OFAC Sanctions and Compliance

Targeted Exam Sweep Regarding Options Accounts

Risk Alert Regarding Identity Theft Prevention Programs

Guidance on Advertising Gross and Net Performance

Enforcement Action Against Virtual Currency Exchange

AML Best Practices for Private Fund Managers

CFTC Swap Clearing Requirements

SEC Proposal to Redesignate Custody Rule as Safeguarding Rule

SEC Release of Three Simultaneous Rule Proposals Related to Cybersecurity

SEC Rulemaking Calendar 2023

Rules Regarding Private Fund Managers and Amended Annual Review Requirements

Amended PF Requirements for Private Fund Managers

Changes to Regulations 13D and 13G Beneficial Ownership Reporting

Final Rule Regarding Definition of Dealer

SEC Fiscal Year 2022 Enforcement Results

CFTC Fiscal Year 2022 Enforcement Results

Insider Trading Plans and Related Disclosures

Management Fee Offsets and Step-downs

QPAM Exemption for Managing ERISA Assets

2022 Tax Developments and Future Considerations

Checklists of compliance considerations for:

Private Investment Funds and Their Advisers

Registered Investment Advisers and Exempt Reporting Advisers

Commodity Pool Operators and Commodity Trading Advisors

