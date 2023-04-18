self

California businesses continue to be subjected to predatory ADA access lawsuits and demand letters. While there remain opportunities for public accommodations to mitigate their risks of a drive-by ADA access lawsuit, there are also opportunities to rethink strategies in defending against these cases to prevent copycat lawsuits. Hayley Grunvald is an expert in defending against Title III lawsuits which includes advising clients on how to mitigate their risks of being sued, developing programs to ensure remediations are done quickly and correctly, drafting lease and vendor agreements to clearly articulate responsibility for accessibility compliance and to educate employees on the importance of prioritizing ADA compliance.

Presented by

Hayley Grunvald, ADA Expert and Sheppard Mullin Partner,Sheppard Mullin

