This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:45 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Briefing | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule*

2:00 p.m. EAT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in a restricted bilateral meeting with President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania

2:10 p.m. EAT – THE VICE PRESIDENT and President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania will deliver statements to press

2:20 p.m. EAT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in an expanded bilateral meeting with President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania

3:10 p.m. EAT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will visit the National Museum and U.S. Embassy Bombing Memorial and participate in a wreath-laying ceremony

3:40 p.m. EAT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will visit SNDBX Co-Working Space to meet with local entrepreneurs

7:00 p.m. EAT – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will join President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania for a dinner | State House

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

2:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Wednesday, March 29, 2023

The White House

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with President Alberto Fernández of Argentina

Remarks by President Biden and President Alberto Fernández of Argentina Before Bilateral Meeting

Readout of President Joe Biden's call with General Secretary Trong of Vietnam

Remarks by President Biden at the Summit for Democracy Virtual Plenary on Democracy Delivering on Global Challenges

Joint Statement by President Biden and President Yoon on the Third Summit for Democracy

Fact Sheet: Advancing Technology for Democracy

Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Administration's Abiding Commitment to Democratic Renewal at Home and Abroad

Transcript: Background Press Call Previewing Day Two of the Summit for Democracy

Remarks by President Biden at Greek Independence Day Reception

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby

Remarks by Vice President Harris at Roundtable Discussion with Women Entrepreneurs | Ghana

Fact Sheet: Vice President Harris Launches Global Initiatives on the Economic Empowerment of Women, Totaling over $1 Billion

Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris on the Passing of Randall Robinson

Fact Sheet: Implementing the United States Strategy on Countering Corruption | Accomplishments and Renewed Commitment in the Year of Action

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Continues to Advance American Offshore Wind Opportunities

Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Significant Malicious Cyber-Enabled Activities

Message to the Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Significant Malicious Cyber-Enabled Activities

Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to South Sudan

Message to the Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to South Sudan

Nomination: President Biden Announces Intent to Nominate Key Role for the Department of State

Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Appointments to Boards and Commissions

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Statement of Administrative Policy: S. 870 – Fire Grants and Safety Act

Department of Defense (DOD)

Article: Milley Says War with China, Russia not Inevitable

Article: Space Development Agency to Launch 10 Satellites

Article: DOD Makes Headway on Cloud Computing

Article: Service Members Get Extended Parental Leave

Press Release: DOD Announced New Bereavement Leave Benefit for Members

Congressional Testimony by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Before the House Armed Services Committee Budget Posture Hearing (As Delivered)

Contracts for March 29, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, March 30, 2023

Summit for Democracy

March 29: Statement | Declaration of the Summit for Democracy

March 29: Fact Sheet | Private Sector Commitments to Advance Democracy

Western Hemisphere

March 29: Remarks | Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken Opening Remarks at the U.S.-Mexico Synthetic Drug Conference

March 29: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Brazilian Secretary General da Rocha

Africa

March 29: Advisory | Under Secretary Zeya's Travel to New York City (UN Security Council)

Europe

March 29: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Latvian Foreign Minister Rinkevics

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: USAID Deputy Administrator Paloma Adams-Allen's Trip to Paraguay & Peru

Press Release: Launch of the USAID Racial and Ethnic Equity Initiative

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso

Excerpts of Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield in Conversation with Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Holguín and Ambassador Loose

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a Press Availability at the San Juan de Dios Food Shelter in Quito, Ecuador

Remarks at a UN Committee on Information Informal Meeting on Information Integrity on Digital Platforms

UN Security Briefing on the Democratic Republic of Congo and the UN Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo

Department of the Treasury

Congressional Testimony of Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen Before the House State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Subcommittee

Congressional Testimony of Under Secretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang Before the House Committee on Financial Services

Remarks by Secretary Yellen at Federal Advisory Committee on Insurance Meeting

Press Release: Treasury Department Announces New York's Capital Projects Fund Award, Connecting 100,000 Low-Income Housing Units to Affordable, High-Speed Internet as Part of President Biden's Investing in America Agenda

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Private Fund Auditor and Audit Engagement Partner with Improper Professional Conduct

Press Release: SEC Charges Crypto Trading Platform Beaxy and its Executives for Operating an Unregistered Exchange, Broker, and Clearing Agency

Department of Justice

Press Release: Assistant U.S. Attorney Pleads Guilty to Conflict of Interest Violation

Press Release: Military Contractors Convicted for $7 Million Procurement Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Two Additional Defendants Charged with Civil Rights Conspiracy Targeting Pregnancy Resource Centers

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Apprehends Convicted Felon (Texas)

CBP Press Release: Concerned Citizens Lead to Rescue of Shoeless Woman with Severe Frostbite Injury (New York)

CBP Press Release: CBP Asks Travelers to Get Ready for Spring Season Arrivals in the Caribbean (Puerto Rico)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at the Summit for Democracy's Indo-Pacific Regional Anti-Corruption Meeting

Department of Commerce

Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Announces Fiber Manufacturing Expansions in North Carolina

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Testifies Before House Judiciary Subcommittee on Responsiveness and Accountability to Oversight

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Chairwoman Proposes Periodic National Security Sec. 214 Reviews

Press Release: FCC to Consider 'Policy Statement' on Wireless Receiver Performance

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Releases Strategy to Accelerate and Expand Domestic Offshore Wind Deployment

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Seeks Public Input on Proposed Plan to Address Newly Discovered Contamination at the Matlack Inc. Superfund Site in New Jersey

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Summer 2023 Operational Summit Readout

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor & HC Beck LTD School of Construction sign alliance to educate employers, keep workers safe

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Titusville, Pennsylvania, plastic pipe maker for child labor, overtime violations, recovers $10K in back wages, damages for 60 workers

Press Release: Heightened U.S. Department of Labor enforcement effort finds four Utah soda, dessert shops employed 19 minors in violation of federal child labor laws

Department of Education

Statement by Secretary Cardona in Response to Congressional Review Act on One-Time Student Debt Relief

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: The Biden-Harris Administration Takes Critical Action to Make Naloxone More Accessible and Prevent Fatal Overdoses from Opioids Like Fentanyl

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Approves First Over-the-Counter Naloxone Nasal Spray

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

Report: Improper Payments | Fiscal Year 2022 Estimates and Opportunities for Improvement

Report: Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute | Review of the Audit of the FY 2022 Financial Statements

Report: Tactical Aircraft | Technical, Delivery, and Affordability Challenges Complicate DOD's Ability to Upgrade Its Aging Fleet

Report: HUD Rental Assistance | Serving Households with Disabilities

