This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:45 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Briefing | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule*

2:00 p.m. EAT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in a restricted bilateral meeting with President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania

2:10 p.m. EAT – THE VICE PRESIDENT and President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania will deliver statements to press

2:20 p.m. EAT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in an expanded bilateral meeting with President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania

3:10 p.m. EAT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will visit the National Museum and U.S. Embassy Bombing Memorial and participate in a wreath-laying ceremony

3:40 p.m. EAT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will visit SNDBX Co-Working Space to meet with local entrepreneurs

7:00 p.m. EAT – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will join President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania for a dinner | State House

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

2:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.

The White House

  • Readout of President Biden's Meeting with President Alberto Fernández of Argentina
  • Remarks by President Biden and President Alberto Fernández of Argentina Before Bilateral Meeting
  • Readout of President Joe Biden's call with General Secretary Trong of Vietnam
  • Remarks by President Biden at the Summit for Democracy Virtual Plenary on Democracy Delivering on Global Challenges
  • Joint Statement by President Biden and President Yoon on the Third Summit for Democracy
  • Fact Sheet: Advancing Technology for Democracy
  • Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Administration's Abiding Commitment to Democratic Renewal at Home and Abroad
  • Transcript: Background Press Call Previewing Day Two of the Summit for Democracy
  • Remarks by President Biden at Greek Independence Day Reception
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby
  • Remarks by Vice President Harris at Roundtable Discussion with Women Entrepreneurs | Ghana
  • Fact Sheet: Vice President Harris Launches Global Initiatives on the Economic Empowerment of Women, Totaling over $1 Billion
  • Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris on the Passing of Randall Robinson
  • Fact Sheet: Implementing the United States Strategy on Countering Corruption | Accomplishments and Renewed Commitment in the Year of Action
  • Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Continues to Advance American Offshore Wind Opportunities
  • Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Significant Malicious Cyber-Enabled Activities
  • Message to the Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Significant Malicious Cyber-Enabled Activities
  • Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to South Sudan
  • Message to the Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to South Sudan
  • Nomination: President Biden Announces Intent to Nominate Key Role for the Department of State
  • Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Appointments to Boards and Commissions

Office of Management & Budget (OMB)

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Article: Milley Says War with China, Russia not Inevitable
  • Article: Space Development Agency to Launch 10 Satellites
  • Article: DOD Makes Headway on Cloud Computing
  • Article: Service Members Get Extended Parental Leave
  • Press Release: DOD Announced New Bereavement Leave Benefit for Members
  • Congressional Testimony by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Before the House Armed Services Committee Budget Posture Hearing (As Delivered)
  • Contracts for March 29, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, March 30, 2023

Summit for Democracy

  • March 29: Statement | Declaration of the Summit for Democracy
  • March 29: Fact Sheet | Private Sector Commitments to Advance Democracy

Western Hemisphere

  • March 29: Remarks | Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken Opening Remarks at the U.S.-Mexico Synthetic Drug Conference
  • March 29: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Brazilian Secretary General da Rocha

Africa

  • March 29: Advisory | Under Secretary Zeya's Travel to New York City (UN Security Council)

Europe

  • March 29: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Latvian Foreign Minister Rinkevics

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Readout: USAID Deputy Administrator Paloma Adams-Allen's Trip to Paraguay & Peru
  • Press Release: Launch of the USAID Racial and Ethnic Equity Initiative

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso
  • Excerpts of Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield in Conversation with Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Holguín and Ambassador Loose
  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a Press Availability at the San Juan de Dios Food Shelter in Quito, Ecuador
  • Remarks at a UN Committee on Information Informal Meeting on Information Integrity on Digital Platforms
  • UN Security Briefing on the Democratic Republic of Congo and the UN Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo

Department of the Treasury

  • Congressional Testimony of Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen Before the House State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Subcommittee
  • Congressional Testimony of Under Secretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang Before the House Committee on Financial Services
  • Remarks by Secretary Yellen at Federal Advisory Committee on Insurance Meeting
  • Press Release: Treasury Department Announces New York's Capital Projects Fund Award, Connecting 100,000 Low-Income Housing Units to Affordable, High-Speed Internet as Part of President Biden's Investing in America Agenda

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: SEC Charges Private Fund Auditor and Audit Engagement Partner with Improper Professional Conduct
  • Press Release: SEC Charges Crypto Trading Platform Beaxy and its Executives for Operating an Unregistered Exchange, Broker, and Clearing Agency

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

  • Press Release: Assistant U.S. Attorney Pleads Guilty to Conflict of Interest Violation
  • Press Release: Military Contractors Convicted for $7 Million Procurement Fraud Scheme
  • Press Release: Two Additional Defendants Charged with Civil Rights Conspiracy Targeting Pregnancy Resource Centers

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Apprehends Convicted Felon (Texas)
  • CBP Press Release: Concerned Citizens Lead to Rescue of Shoeless Woman with Severe Frostbite Injury (New York)
  • CBP Press Release: CBP Asks Travelers to Get Ready for Spring Season Arrivals in the Caribbean (Puerto Rico)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Link to daily press releases

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at the Summit for Democracy's Indo-Pacific Regional Anti-Corruption Meeting

Department of Commerce

  • Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Announces Fiber Manufacturing Expansions in North Carolina

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

  • Press Release: FTC Testifies Before House Judiciary Subcommittee on Responsiveness and Accountability to Oversight

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: Chairwoman Proposes Periodic National Security Sec. 214 Reviews
  • Press Release: FCC to Consider 'Policy Statement' on Wireless Receiver Performance

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: DOE Releases Strategy to Accelerate and Expand Domestic Offshore Wind Deployment

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA Seeks Public Input on Proposed Plan to Address Newly Discovered Contamination at the Matlack Inc. Superfund Site in New Jersey
  • Link to other EPA press releases

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor & HC Beck LTD School of Construction sign alliance to educate employers, keep workers safe
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Titusville, Pennsylvania, plastic pipe maker for child labor, overtime violations, recovers $10K in back wages, damages for 60 workers
  • Press Release: Heightened U.S. Department of Labor enforcement effort finds four Utah soda, dessert shops employed 19 minors in violation of federal child labor laws

Department of Education

  • Statement by Secretary Cardona in Response to Congressional Review Act on One-Time Student Debt Relief

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: The Biden-Harris Administration Takes Critical Action to Make Naloxone More Accessible and Prevent Fatal Overdoses from Opioids Like Fentanyl

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

  • Press Release: FDA Approves First Over-the-Counter Naloxone Nasal Spray

Government Accountability Office (GAO)

  • Report: Improper Payments | Fiscal Year 2022 Estimates and Opportunities for Improvement
  • Report: Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute | Review of the Audit of the FY 2022 Financial Statements
  • Report: Tactical Aircraft | Technical, Delivery, and Affordability Challenges Complicate DOD's Ability to Upgrade Its Aging Fleet
  • Report: HUD Rental Assistance | Serving Households with Disabilities

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.