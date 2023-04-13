This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:45 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Briefing | Oval Office
VPOTUS' Schedule*
2:00 p.m. EAT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in a restricted bilateral meeting with President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania
2:10 p.m. EAT – THE VICE PRESIDENT and President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania will deliver statements to press
2:20 p.m. EAT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will participate in an expanded bilateral meeting with President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania
3:10 p.m. EAT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will visit the National Museum and U.S. Embassy Bombing Memorial and participate in a wreath-laying ceremony
3:40 p.m. EAT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will visit SNDBX Co-Working Space to meet with local entrepreneurs
7:00 p.m. EAT – THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will join President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania for a dinner | State House
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
2:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.
The White House
- Readout of President Biden's Meeting with President Alberto Fernández of Argentina
- Remarks by President Biden and President Alberto Fernández of Argentina Before Bilateral Meeting
- Readout of President Joe Biden's call with General Secretary Trong of Vietnam
- Remarks by President Biden at the Summit for Democracy Virtual Plenary on Democracy Delivering on Global Challenges
- Joint Statement by President Biden and President Yoon on the Third Summit for Democracy
- Fact Sheet: Advancing Technology for Democracy
- Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Administration's Abiding Commitment to Democratic Renewal at Home and Abroad
- Transcript: Background Press Call Previewing Day Two of the Summit for Democracy
- Remarks by President Biden at Greek Independence Day Reception
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby
- Remarks by Vice President Harris at Roundtable Discussion with Women Entrepreneurs | Ghana
- Fact Sheet: Vice President Harris Launches Global Initiatives on the Economic Empowerment of Women, Totaling over $1 Billion
- Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris on the Passing of Randall Robinson
- Fact Sheet: Implementing the United States Strategy on Countering Corruption | Accomplishments and Renewed Commitment in the Year of Action
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Continues to Advance American Offshore Wind Opportunities
- Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Significant Malicious Cyber-Enabled Activities
- Message to the Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Significant Malicious Cyber-Enabled Activities
- Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to South Sudan
- Message to the Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to South Sudan
- Nomination: President Biden Announces Intent to Nominate Key Role for the Department of State
- Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Appointments to Boards and Commissions
Office of Management & Budget (OMB)
- Statement of Administrative Policy: S. 870 – Fire Grants and Safety Act
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Article: Milley Says War with China, Russia not Inevitable
- Article: Space Development Agency to Launch 10 Satellites
- Article: DOD Makes Headway on Cloud Computing
- Article: Service Members Get Extended Parental Leave
- Press Release: DOD Announced New Bereavement Leave Benefit for Members
- Congressional Testimony by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Before the House Armed Services Committee Budget Posture Hearing (As Delivered)
- Contracts for March 29, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Thursday, March 30, 2023
Summit for Democracy
- March 29: Statement | Declaration of the Summit for Democracy
- March 29: Fact Sheet | Private Sector Commitments to Advance Democracy
Western Hemisphere
- March 29: Remarks | Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken Opening Remarks at the U.S.-Mexico Synthetic Drug Conference
- March 29: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Brazilian Secretary General da Rocha
Africa
- March 29: Advisory | Under Secretary Zeya's Travel to New York City (UN Security Council)
Europe
- March 29: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Latvian Foreign Minister Rinkevics
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: USAID Deputy Administrator Paloma Adams-Allen's Trip to Paraguay & Peru
- Press Release: Launch of the USAID Racial and Ethnic Equity Initiative
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso
- Excerpts of Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield in Conversation with Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Holguín and Ambassador Loose
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a Press Availability at the San Juan de Dios Food Shelter in Quito, Ecuador
- Remarks at a UN Committee on Information Informal Meeting on Information Integrity on Digital Platforms
- UN Security Briefing on the Democratic Republic of Congo and the UN Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo
Department of the Treasury
- Congressional Testimony of Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen Before the House State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Subcommittee
- Congressional Testimony of Under Secretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang Before the House Committee on Financial Services
- Remarks by Secretary Yellen at Federal Advisory Committee on Insurance Meeting
- Press Release: Treasury Department Announces New York's Capital Projects Fund Award, Connecting 100,000 Low-Income Housing Units to Affordable, High-Speed Internet as Part of President Biden's Investing in America Agenda
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges Private Fund Auditor and Audit Engagement Partner with Improper Professional Conduct
- Press Release: SEC Charges Crypto Trading Platform Beaxy and its Executives for Operating an Unregistered Exchange, Broker, and Clearing Agency
Department of Justice
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Assistant U.S. Attorney Pleads Guilty to Conflict of Interest Violation
- Press Release: Military Contractors Convicted for $7 Million Procurement Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Two Additional Defendants Charged with Civil Rights Conspiracy Targeting Pregnancy Resource Centers
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- CBP Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Apprehends Convicted Felon (Texas)
- CBP Press Release: Concerned Citizens Lead to Rescue of Shoeless Woman with Severe Frostbite Injury (New York)
- CBP Press Release: CBP Asks Travelers to Get Ready for Spring Season Arrivals in the Caribbean (Puerto Rico)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily press releases
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
- Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at the Summit for Democracy's Indo-Pacific Regional Anti-Corruption Meeting
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Announces Fiber Manufacturing Expansions in North Carolina
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Testifies Before House Judiciary Subcommittee on Responsiveness and Accountability to Oversight
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Chairwoman Proposes Periodic National Security Sec. 214 Reviews
- Press Release: FCC to Consider 'Policy Statement' on Wireless Receiver Performance
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Releases Strategy to Accelerate and Expand Domestic Offshore Wind Deployment
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Seeks Public Input on Proposed Plan to Address Newly Discovered Contamination at the Matlack Inc. Superfund Site in New Jersey
- Link to other EPA press releases
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- Press Release: FAA Summer 2023 Operational Summit Readout
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor & HC Beck LTD School of Construction sign alliance to educate employers, keep workers safe
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Titusville, Pennsylvania, plastic pipe maker for child labor, overtime violations, recovers $10K in back wages, damages for 60 workers
- Press Release: Heightened U.S. Department of Labor enforcement effort finds four Utah soda, dessert shops employed 19 minors in violation of federal child labor laws
Department of Education
- Statement by Secretary Cardona in Response to Congressional Review Act on One-Time Student Debt Relief
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: The Biden-Harris Administration Takes Critical Action to Make Naloxone More Accessible and Prevent Fatal Overdoses from Opioids Like Fentanyl
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Approves First Over-the-Counter Naloxone Nasal Spray
Government Accountability Office (GAO)
- Report: Improper Payments | Fiscal Year 2022 Estimates and Opportunities for Improvement
- Report: Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute | Review of the Audit of the FY 2022 Financial Statements
- Report: Tactical Aircraft | Technical, Delivery, and Affordability Challenges Complicate DOD's Ability to Upgrade Its Aging Fleet
- Report: HUD Rental Assistance | Serving Households with Disabilities
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.