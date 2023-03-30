RECENT LOBBYING, ETHICS & CAMPAIGN FINANCE UPDATES

RECENT LOBBYING, ETHICS & CAMPAIGN FINANCE UPDATES

Compliance Notes from Nossaman's Government Relations & Regulation Group – a periodic digest of the headlines, statutory and regulatory changes and court cases involving campaign finance, lobbying compliance, election law and government ethics issues at the federal, state and local level.

Our attorneys, policy advisors and compliance consultants are available to discuss any questions or how specific issues may impact your business.

If there is a particular subject or jurisdiction you'd like to see covered, please let us know.

Until then, please enjoy this installment of Compliance Notes. If you would like to have these updates delivered directly to your in-box, please click below to subscribe to our Government Relations & Regulation mailing list.

Campaign Finance & Lobbying Compliance

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) will hold a public hearing on March 22, 2023 to hear testimony about proposed changes to regulations regarding use of campaign funds to compensate candidates. The proposed rule changes could expand the ability of federal candidates to use campaign funds for candidate compensation, including salaries, health insurance premiums and dependent care costs. (FEC Press Release, Mar. 17, 2023)

New Jersey: The New Jersey Senate passed a campaign finance bill that would dramatically alter New Jersey's political landscape. If signed into law by the Governor, the bill would double contribution limits to candidates and triple the limits for party-related committees; re-shape the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission by giving the governor the ability to appoint a whole new Commission without Senate approval; preempt local pay-to-play laws so that state rules applied uniformly; and require the disclosure of donors of more than $7,500 for the purpose of furthering an independent expenditure. (Nikita Biryukov, New Jersey Monitor)

New York: At a hearing before the New York City Campaign Finance Board, Mayor Eric Adams' inaugural committee faced allegations of accepting prohibited contributions, failing to cease operations after the Mayor was sworn into office and failing to respond to requests from the Board. The inaugural committee could face tens of thousands of dollars of fines if the Board determines there was a violation. (Christian Wade, The Center Square)

Government Ethics & Transparency

Florida: Allies of former President Donald Trump filed an ethics complaint against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis claiming, among other things, that the Governor's solicitation of donations allegedly related to a potential run for president constitute illegal gifts to the Governor. (Jill Colvin & Brendan Farrington, AP News)

Michigan: Although Michigan is one of only two states in the country that fully exempts lawmakers and the governor from public records request, that might soon change thanks to a bipartisan effort in the Michigan legislature. (Lauren Gibbons, Bridge Michigan)

