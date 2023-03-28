The Securities and Exchange Commission will host an open meeting on March 22, 2023 at 10 a.m, which will be open to the public via webcast on the SEC website. The Division of Investment Management will present on Enhancing Private Fund Reporting. The Commission will consider whether to adopt amendments to Form PF, the confidential reporting form, in order to require current reporting for certain private fund advisers and revise certain reporting requirements.

The Division of Trading and Markets will propose Electronic Submission of Certain Materials Under the Exchange Act; Amendments Regarding the FOCUS Report. The Commission will, among other things, consider requiring electronic filing on EDGAR for numerous forms, notices and reports required under the Exchange Act for broker-dealers.

The full meeting agenda can be found here.

