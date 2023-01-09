United States:
Organizational Integrity Shorts: Compliance Self-Assessments
09 January 2023
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
There is a compliance obligation that is sometimes honored in
the breach: regular compliance self-assessments. In this edition of
OIG Shorts, the Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP
Organizational Integrity Group explains why such self-assessments
are valuable and the reasons to make a timely self-assessment part
of your organization's New Year's resolutions.
Click here to read more.
