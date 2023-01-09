There is a compliance obligation that is sometimes honored in the breach: regular compliance self-assessments. In this edition of OIG Shorts, the Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP Organizational Integrity Group explains why such self-assessments are valuable and the reasons to make a timely self-assessment part of your organization's New Year's resolutions.

