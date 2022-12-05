ARTICLE

There is a saying, sometimes attributed to famed management consultant Peter Drucker, that “culture eats strategy for breakfast.” Jumping off from that quote, in-house counsel and lawyers in private practice offered lessons from their own experience at the ACI FCPA Conference late yesterday during a panel discussion on “Corporate Culture in Uncertain Times—Influencing Employee Conduct Amid Intensifying Risks and Business Pressures.”

Some of the insights we thought worth sharing include:

Don't rely on long documents to communicate about compliance; in a “TikTok” world, where employees (especially younger employees) are used to consuming content in the form of short videos and memes, bite-sized compliance messages can be effective.

Don't just focus on “tone at the top”; pay attention to the tone at the middle and every other level of the organization.

Don't just talk about compliance; listen to what is happening on the ground.

Try to understand why corners may be cut and how to help employees not cut corners.

Try to set the right tone with employees from the very start (e.g., by asking questions about integrity during job interviews).

Normalize the process of proactively reaching out to compliance and ethics professionals for advice, not just when something goes wrong.

Consider rebranding internal hotlines as something friendlier sounding to make clear it is not just for whistleblowing or emergencies.

Because culture is rarely monolithic (especially in a global organization), it often needs to be fostered at the local level, with buy-in from local stakeholders.

To quote another over-used saying, “there is no one size fits all.” Different organizations will benefit from different approaches to creating a culture of compliance. But everyone on the panel seemed to agree that culture matters—and that it can eat strategy for breakfast.

