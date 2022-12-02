This month, Sheppard Mullin's Organizational Integrity Group continued its exploration of a number of complex compliance matters as part of their "OIG Shorts" series with discussions on Reality Based Ethics & Compliance Programs, Structure Matters, and Let's Be Disciplined About Discipline.

