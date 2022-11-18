United States:
The Supreme Court's 2022 Affirmative Action Cases And Their Impact On Employers (Podcast)
18 November 2022
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
In this podcast, we discuss the cases before the Supreme Court
of the United States, involving affirmative action or
race-conscious admissions in higher education. Lauren Hicks of
Ogletree Deakins' Affirmative Action and OFCCP Compliance
Practice Group and Jim Plunkett, Washington, D.C. shareholder and
author of our weekly Beltway Buzz newsletter, summarize
the recent oral arguments and the implications the decisions might
have on employers. Lauren and Jim discuss the federal contractor
affirmative action obligations under Executive Order 11246 and how
those obligations contrast with affirmative action in the
educational context. The podcast concludes with discussion of how
the decisions in the college admissions cases might impact
employment practices in diversity and inclusion or federal
contractor OFCCP compliance.
To listen to the podcast, please click here.
