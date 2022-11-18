While the effective date for certain requirements under the Safeguards Rule was initially delayed, on Tuesday, November 15, the FTC extended certain compliance deadlines for the final amendment to its Safeguards Rule from December 9, 2022, to June 9, 2023. All covered entities will be expected to comply with all requirements of the amended Safeguards Rule by this date. The final amendment expanded on the types of entities covered by the Safeguards Rule and the specific elements required of the covered entity's security program in order to adequately protect customer information.

See our recent alert where Reinhart attorneys Kristi French and Jordan Jozwik review what entities are covered by the Safeguards Rule and what administrative, technical and procedural safeguards are required.

