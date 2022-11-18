United States:
FTC Extends Compliance Deadline For Covered Entities Under Safeguards Rule
18 November 2022
Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c.
While the effective date for certain requirements under the
Safeguards Rule was initially delayed, on Tuesday, November 15, the
FTC extended certain compliance deadlines for the final amendment
to its Safeguards Rule from December 9, 2022, to June 9, 2023. All
covered entities will be expected to comply with all requirements
of the amended Safeguards Rule by this date. The final amendment
expanded on the types of entities covered by the Safeguards Rule
and the specific elements required of the covered entity's
security program in order to adequately protect customer
information.
See our recent alert where Reinhart attorneys
Kristi French and Jordan Jozwik review what entities are covered by
the Safeguards Rule and what administrative, technical and
procedural safeguards are required.
