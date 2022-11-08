Welcome to our third installment of OIG Shorts. Ethics & Compliance programs that buck up against an employee's reality-whether that reality is real or perceived-have less chance of succeeding. In this third edition of our OIG Shorts series, we explore the importance of developing what we call Reality-Based E&C Programs.

Click here to read more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.