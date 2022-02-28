Click here to listen.

Congress enacted the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) in 1938 to control Nazi propaganda. FARA requires U.S. entities that provide political or public relations services to foreign entities to disclose their relationships with their clients, and information about related activities and finances.

Partner Jeff Hunter provides a few tips to make sure you don't run afoul of the FARA rules. See https://www.kelleydrye.com/News-Events/Publications/Client-Advisories/Increased-Focus-on-FARA-Registrations-Is-Likely-%E2%80%93

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.