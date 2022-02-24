Williams Mullen's Firearms Industry Group and Orchid LLC announce technology innovators will showcase the future of FFL technology at the 2022 Firearms Industry Conference (FIC), to be held in Atlanta on April 25–27. Technology experts will lead educational sessions on how FFLs can better use modern applications to manage customers and supply chains, enhance inventory management, master ATF recordkeeping and grow their firearms business online.

"As the firearms industry evolves, so do the challenges facing FFLs," said Jon Rydberg, Orchid CEO. "At Orchid, we strive to lead the way with modern compliance, operations and payment solutions for our industry's retailers and manufacturers – but we can't do it alone. We're thankful to have partners from AmmoReady, 4473 Cloud and others attend this year's conference and educate industry professionals on the latest POS, Bound Book, ERP, CRM, ecommerce and digital storage technology FFLs can implement to optimize the efficiency of their businesses, grow profits and lower compliance risk."

Attending technology experts and FIC 2022 sessions include:

Technology Experts

Paul Angell, Founder & CEO, AmmoReady

Travis Glover, VP, Business Development & Sales, Silencer Shop/4473 Cloud

Jon Rydberg, Founder & CEO, Orchid

Shaun Phelan, VP, Sales & Marketing, Orchid

FIC On-Air"

Critical Excel Tips for Managing Retail FFL Inventory Data

Implementing Kiosk Applications at My Retail FFL

Creating an Endless Aisle of Products with Live Distributor Inventories

Top 5 Most Selected Firearm Manufacturing ERPs and Why

How to Select Firearm Laser & Scanning Hardware

FIC Workshops & Conference

Managing Firearm Inventory with a Modern POS, ERP & Ecommerce Platform

Distribution 2022: Leveraging a Data-driven Supply Chain

ATF and FFL eStorage Technology

A Retailer's Decision: Which Ecommerce Platform is Right for Me?

ATF eForms: Soup to Nuts

"Digital technology is the backbone of every modern firearms business," said AmmoReady Founder and CEO, Paul Angell. "FIC provides us with an opportunity to show FFLs of all sizes how connecting their POS system to their website, and other web-based applications and marketplaces, can make them more agile, more competitive and more successful in today's volatile firearms industry. I look forward to doing just that in Atlanta this spring."

The 2022 FIC event will be held April 21–27, beginning with a new, two-day virtual educational series, FIC On-Air". The conference will continue in-person with pre-con FIC workshops on April 25, followed by the main event.

Registration and sponsorships for FIC 2022 are open now at orchidadvisors.com/FIC. A portion of all ticket sales and sponsorships will be donated to Project ChildSafe.

About Orchid LLC

Orchid LLC and its family of companies, including partner firm FFL Law, have been offering business software, firearms-friendly payments, and legal and regulatory services to the shooting sports industry for over a decade. With powerful POS, e-commerce, ERP and Bound Book solutions, as well as expert knowledge of ATF, import/export and state-level regulations, Orchid helps FFLs profitably manufacture, distribute and sell firearms with great efficiency and the utmost compliance. Get started today at orchidadvisors.com.

About Project ChildSafe

NSSF, the trade association of the firearms industry, launched Project ChildSafe in 1999 (originally as Project HomeSafe). Since 1999, the program has provided more than 40 million free firearm safety kits and gun locks to firearm owners in all 50 states through partnerships with thousands of law enforcement agencies across the country. That's in addition to the more than 70 million free locking devices manufacturers have included, and continue to include, with new firearms sold since 1998. While helping to prevent accidents among children is a focus, Project ChildSafe is intended to help adults practice greater firearm safety in the home. For more information, visit projectchildsafe.org.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.