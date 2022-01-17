Tax Exempt and Government Entities is pleased to release ourFiscal Year 2021 Accomplishments Letter. Highlights of our accomplishments during the last fiscal year include:

Ensured the safety of our employees as we continued to work remotely and required safety protocols when employees reported to the office.

Continued our enforcement efforts through collaboration with other IRS divisions to identify cross-division compliance issues, developing cases with signs of civil and criminal fraud, and conducting examinations of abusive tax avoidance transactions.

Worked with the Lean Six Sigma (LSS) program and completed the launch of the TE/GE examination process bringing consistency across five functions within TE/GE. The examination LSS team implemented most of the recommendations for process improvements. The remaining recommendations will be implemented in early 2022. A new LSS team was established to look for process efficiencies in the compliance check process.

Enhanced our data collection and analysis capabilities that will provide for better return selection for examination and focused outreach efforts.

Provided, under our Small Entity Compliance Initiative, tax education through virtual outreach, including presentations at Nationwide Tax Forums, translating materials into multiple languages, and creating new online resources to foster compliance. Introduced electronic filing of most of the returns filed by Exempt Organizations and Employee Plans.

Hired 120 individuals through fiscal year 2021 and conducted 245 interviews to fill 132 additional revenue agent positions. We prepared for a larger hiring campaign in fiscal year 2022.

You can also review the TE/GE Fiscal Year 2022 Program Letter, which explains our priorities for the current fiscal year and the Compliance Program and Priorities webpage that provides information about additional compliance initiatives.

