In this second episode of a series regarding False Claims Act (FCA) enforcement, Perkins Coie attorneys Barak Cohen and Alex Canizares are joined by guest Pete Jensen, Global Chief Compliance Officer for Arthrex, Inc., one of the world's largest medical device companies. In the podcast, Pete discusses the myriad challenges healthcare companies face when managing compliance risks, including risks related to whistleblowers. Barak, Alex, and Pete also discuss how current enforcement positions by the U.S. Department of Justice are especially troubling given the dense mixture of laws, regulations, sub-regulatory guidance, and policies that compliant healthcare companies must navigate.

Listen to "False Claims Act Enforcement Risks and Healthcare Compliance: A Conversation With Pete Jensen, Global Chief Compliance Officer for Arthrex" on Spreaker.

Note that all episodes are available on Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, and Spotify.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.