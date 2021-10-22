International Charity Fraud Awareness Week October 18-22, 2021

Please join the IRS and other international organizations and regulators by participating in the annual International Charity Fraud Awareness Week (ICFAW), October 18-22, 2021. This is a free event and open to all. The international event is held to raise awareness and share best practices to detect, avoid and respond to fraud and financial crime. The ICFAW Resources webpage also has a list of useful links.

Program Letter FY2022

The Tax Exempt & Government Entities (TE/GE) Fiscal Year 2022 Program Letter lists our priorities for this new fiscal year. We'll also use our Compliance Program and Priorities webpage to provide information about additional priorities as they are launched.

Our Fiscal Year 2022 compliance program and priorities align with the IRS Strategic Goals:

Strengthen Compliance Activities

Improve Operational Efficiencies

Maintain a Taxpayer-Focused Organization

Ensure Awareness and Collective Understanding

Leverage Technology and Data Analytics

Develop Our Workforce

The extended due date for filing Form 990 series returns for most organizations is November 15, however some may have more time to file. Exempt organizations in federally declared disaster areas who already had valid extensions may have their deadline extended. For details, see the disaster relief page on IRS.gov.

Extended due dates for those in federally declared disaster areas

We plan to release a summary of our Fiscal Year 2021 accomplishments during the first quarter Fiscal Year 2022. You can also view our annual program (or work plan) and accomplishment letters for previous years

IRS Nationwide Tax Forums Online launches 18 new seminars

The Internal Revenue Service has 18 self-study seminars available for continuing education credit through the IRS Nationwide Tax Forums Online. The new seminars were recorded in July and August at the 2021 IRS Nationwide Tax Forum and can be reviewed for free. Tax professionals – CPAs, enrolled agents, Annual Filing Season Program participants and others – can earn continuing education credit for $29 per seminar.

Charitable Gaming: Understanding Your Responsibilities

Tax-exempt organizations may generate income through gaming. TheCharitable Gaming for Exempt Organizations course discusses gaming rules, documentation and possible tax implications. Organizational leadership and volunteers should review the Tax-Exempt Organization Workshop for important information on the benefits, limitations and expectations of tax-exempt organizations.

