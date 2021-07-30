"Executives at Risk: Summer 2021"

FCPA COMPLIANCE REPORT PODCAST

Litigation Member Lauren Briggerman, Counsel Katherine Pappas, and Counsel Ian Herbert joined host Tom Fox on the FCPA Compliance Report Podcast to discuss the summer 2021 edition of Executives at Risk. Briggerman talked about significant developments in cartel investigations and prosecutions. Pappas commented on the impact of the pandemic on white collar prosecutions and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). Herbert discussed recent regulatory anti-money laundering (AML) changes, individual money-laundering and cryptocurrency prosecutions and significant sentencings.

