Lauren Briggerman, Katherine Pappas, And Ian Herbert Discuss Executives At Risk On The FCPA Compliance Report Podcast
30 July 2021
"Executives at Risk: Summer 2021"
FCPA COMPLIANCE REPORT PODCAST
Litigation Member Lauren Briggerman, Counsel Katherine Pappas,
and Counsel Ian Herbert joined host Tom Fox on the FCPA Compliance
Report Podcast to discuss the summer 2021 edition
of Executives at Risk. Briggerman talked about
significant developments in cartel investigations and prosecutions.
Pappas commented on the impact of the pandemic on white collar
prosecutions and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). Herbert
discussed recent regulatory anti-money laundering (AML) changes,
individual money-laundering and cryptocurrency prosecutions and
significant sentencings.
