¡(H)Ola Compliance! Podcast With Sergio Moro Covered By Latinvex
24 May 2021
"Latin America Corruption: Politics Hamper
Progress"
¡(H)Ola Compliance! Podcast: Bate Papo com Sergio Moro was
covered by Latinvex in an article entitled "Latin America
Corruption: Politics Hamper Progress." Matteson Ellis, Member
and Latin America Practice Lead, and Gregory Bates, Member, both of
Miller & Chevalier, speak with Sergio Moro, a Brazilian
attorney, former federal judge, college professor, and former
Minister of Justice and Public Security of Brazil.
Click here to listen to the podcast and download
takeaways in English, Spanish, or Portuguese.
