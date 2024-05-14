ARTICLE
14 May 2024

Ninth Circuit Holds Loan Modification Made By Unlicensed Lender Violates State Usury Law

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
Contributor
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore
In an April 16 unpublished opinion, the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the Bankruptcy Appellate Panel's earlier decision finding that a mortgage lender not licensed in California...
United States Finance and Banking
Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Photo of Sherwin Root
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Listen to this post

In an April 16 unpublished opinion, the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the Bankruptcy Appellate Panel's earlier decision finding that a mortgage lender not licensed in California violated the state's usury law when it extended the term of the loan and lowered the borrower's interest rate on a broker-arranged mortgage loan that it owned.

The original loan had been exempt from California's usury law under an exception in California Civil Code section 1916.1 that allows lenders not licensed in the state to provide loans in California that are not subject to the usury law if they use a licensed real estate broker.to arrange the loan. Since a real estate broker did not arrange the modification, the court held that the modification, which lowered the borrower's interest rate to 11.3%, violated California's usury law, which in general characterizes as usurious any loans with interest rates that exceed 10%.

Putting it into Practice: Mortgage lenders that are licensed under any of California's three licensing vehicles (California finance lender, residential mortgage lender or real estate broker) are exempt from California's usury law. For unlicensed lenders considering modifying a loan that was originally exempt under Section 1916.1, the best approach might be to leave well enough alone, or consider rewriting the loan with the assistance of a licensed real estate broker.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Photo of Sherwin Root
Sherwin Root
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
14 May 2024

Ninth Circuit Holds Loan Modification Made By Unlicensed Lender Violates State Usury Law

United States Finance and Banking
Contributor
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More