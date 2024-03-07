This alert lays out 23 of our key takeaways from the CFTC's past year and offers insights on what might take place in the coming months. We project what to expect with respect to rulemaking, enforcement, and policymaking in key areas like digital assets and voluntary carbon credit markets.

