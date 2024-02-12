On January 25, 2024, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) Staff issued a request for comment (RFC) on the current and potential uses and risks of artificial intelligence (AI) in the markets that the CFTC regulates. Chairman Rostin Behnam explained that the purpose of the RFC is to help the CFTC "understand current and potential AI use cases and the associated potential risks to [its] jurisdictional markets and the larger financial system." The RFC includes 20 questions that are specific to the use of AI in CFTC-regulated markets and are divided into two parts: the first concerns current and potential uses of AI in CFTC-regulated markets; the second concerns the potential risks that AI could pose to CFTC-regulated markets. Public comments are due by April 24, 2024.

