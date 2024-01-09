Happy New Year! As we kick off 2024, we note that the National Futures Association (NFA) published its annual Notice to Members with guidance on the annual affirmation requirement for certain exempt commodity pool operators (CPOs) and commodity trading advisors (CTAs). If you rely on an exemption or exclusion from CPO registration under CFTC Regulation 4.13(a)(1), 4.13(a)(2), 4.13(a)(3), 4.13(a)(5) or 4.5, or an exemption from CTA registration under 4.14(a)(8), you must file an annual affirmation in the NFA's Exemptions System by 29 February 2024, and a multi-factor authentication is now required for access. Failure to make this affirmation will result in your registration exemption being withdrawn on 1 March 2024.

In addition, the NFA also issued a Notice to Members regarding the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) final rule implementing the Corporate Transparency Act beneficial ownership information (BOI) reporting requirements. Although CFTC-registered entities (including CPOs and CTAs) are exempt from these requirements (see 31 U.S.C. §5336(a)(11)(B)(xiv)), certain pooled investment vehicles will be required to comply. Commodity pools that are operated or advised by an SEC-registered broker-dealer or investment adviser are generally exempt, but a limited number of other commodity pools will be subject to the new rule.

Accordingly, CPOs with non-exempt commodity pools will need to file BOI reports with FinCEN, including identifying information about individuals who directly or indirectly own or control the commodity pool. FinCEN recently extended the BOI reporting deadline for certain reporting companies, with the relevant compliance dates as follows:

Commodity pools created or registered before 1 January 2024: file BOI reports by 1 January 2025.

Commodity pools created or registered in 2024: file BOI reports within 90 calendar days after registration is effective.

Commodity pools created or registered on or after 1 January 2025: file BOI reports within 30 calendar days after registration is effective.

For commodity pools created or registered after 1 January 2024, a CPO will also need to report information about the "company applicants," meaning the individual or individuals who directly file the document that creates or registers the commodity pool.

