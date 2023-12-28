This practice note discusses market trends in 2023 relating to climate change disclosures by public companies, which are linked to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues. It provides sample disclosures on how climate change affects or may affect their operations and gives recommendations for preparing and enhancing such disclosures. The note covers the SEC's proposed rule on climate change disclosure, which would require extensive information on climate- related risks, impacts, and emissions. It also analyzes international developments, such as the COP27 report and recommendations on net-zero goals and transparency. The note provides examples of climate change disclosures in the risk factors, business, and MD&A sections of periodic reports, highlighting the risks and opportunities due to climate change. The note suggests some steps for improving climate change-related disclosures, such as assessing exposures, disclosing impacts, describing strategies and policies, and providing citations.

Anna T. Pinedo, Partner, Mayer Brown LLP

Gonzalo Go, Associate, Mayer Brown LLP

Felix Zhang, Associate, Mayer Brown LLP

