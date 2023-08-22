IBOR Transition Digest - August 18, 2023

A new era has begun! Although the key LIBORs now have transitioned to risk-free replacement rates, global transition activity continues with respect to other interbank offered, and similar, rates, and we will continue to update you on these developments.

The IBOR Transition Digest is a periodic compendium of global regulatory and market developments and insights on the complex issues confronting financial market participants as they continue to transition from LIBOR and its variants to replacement benchmark interest rates. With 30 June 2023 quickly approaching, it is critical to have access to comprehensive and timely resources about the market.

For additional resources and an introduction to our global cross-practice IBOR Transition Task Force, please visit Mayer Brown's IBOR Transition portal.

Thought Leadership | News and Developments | Events

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

A New Beginning . And an Ending

Eye on IBOR Transition blog, 18 August 2023

Summarizing the current status of IBOR transition and announcing the retirement of our Eye on IBOR Transition blog. This IBOR Digest will continue as our primary vehicle for delivering current market updates and analysis to you.

View all of our IBOR transition thought leadership under the Perspectives tab of our IBOR Transition portal page. Our Eye on IBOR Transition blog, with three years of our analysis and commentary during the key transition years, has been retired but remains available for future reference.

NEWS AND DEVELOPMENTS

United States - General

Joint Statement by Invesco Indexing LLC and SOFR Academy, Inc. re IOSCO Statement

Invesco Indexing LLC and SOFR Academy, Inc., 31 July 2023

Acknowledging that while neither the USD Across-the-Curve Credit Spread Indexes (AXI) or the USD Financial Conditions Credit Spread Indexes (FXI) were included in the scope of IOSCO's review, the administrators of AXI and FXI recognize the recommendations made to relevant administrators and intend to continue to provide transparency into how AXI and FXI are constructed, and to develop and maintain all indexes "in compliance with the highest international standards and requirements."

IBOR Transition Digest - August 18, 2023

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2023. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.