A listing on a HM Revenue and Customs recognised stock exchange, such as The International Stock Exchange (TISE), provides a straightforward, consistent solution for private equity firms looking to benefit from the Quoted Eurobond Exemption.

TISE is the listing venue of choice for many leading US, UK and pan-European private equity (PE) houses wishing to list debt securities issued to finance the acquisition of portfolio companies. It is considered to be a specialist listing venue in this space, with a knowledgeable team executing an efficient and cost-effective service for listing PE-backed debt securities; the total number of PE debt securities listed on TISE is 1,850 (as at 30 April 2023) and almost 60% of listings so far this year have been listings of PE debt securities.

Ogier's TISE listings team works closely with our top-tier, partner-led PE practice. Richard Daggett, co-head of Ogier's global Private Equity team, said: "One of Ogier's key strengths is the breadth of the PE cycle that we cover. From fund formation, downstream mergers and acquisitions, financings (both at fund and portfolio level) and exits (including listings), we offer a cradle-to-grave service.

"Being able to assist with listing debt securities in connection with PE deals, whether we're involved in the main transaction or not, is a hugely important part of our PE practice."

Ogier's listing agent, Ogier Corporate Finance Limited (OCFL), is one of the leading listing agents in the offshore listing market and was a founder member of TISE when it launched 25 years ago.

Our specialist team includes former listing managers at The International Stock Exchange Authority Limited (TISEA), who maintain excellent working relations with TISEA and are able to provide exceptional technical knowledge and insight to assist our clients. As a result, OCFL is able to deliver a responsive, efficient and cost effective listing package. OCFL also provides an ongoing service to listed issuers, with advice and assistance in relation to TISEA's listing rules and issuers' ongoing compliance with the continuing listing obligations.

