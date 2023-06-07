Final Countdown - 30 days and counting until the final publication of a representative and compliant USD LIBOR!

The IBOR Transition Digest is a periodic compendium of global regulatory and market developments and insights on the complex issues confronting financial market participants as they continue to transition from LIBOR and its variants to replacement benchmark interest rates. As the market moves to the next phase of IBOR transition, it is critical to have access to comprehensive and timely resources about the market.

For additional resources and an introduction to our global cross-practice IBOR Transition Task Force, please visit Mayer Brown's IBOR Transition portal.

United States – General

ARRC Statement on the Last 30 Days before U.S. Dollar LIBOR Panels End

Alternative Reference Rates Committee, 31 May 2023

The subheading says it all: "Firms Should Already Be Fully Prepared for this Imminent Deadline; Those with Remaining Exposures Are Urged to Draw Upon Readily Available Transition Tools Now." A number of those tools are listed.

ARRC May 25 Meeting Readout

Alternative Reference Rates Committee, 25 May 2023

Of note: Market participants must understand their fallbacks generally, particularly for end users with both derivative positions and cash product positions, as well as fallbacks for contracts referencing ICE USD LIBOR Swap Rates, which are not covered by the LIBOR Act and may be forced to rely on dealer polling.

Using the DTCC LIBOR Replacement Index Communication Tool to Support the Transition Away from USD LIBOR – webcast and presentation slides

Alternative Reference Rates Committee, 24 May 2023

Focusing on how market participants can leverage the DTCC LIBOR Replacement Index Communication Tool to disseminate rate and conforming change information about chosen alternative reference rates for securities with CUSIPS that are transitioning away from LIBOR.

