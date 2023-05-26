The IBOR Transition Digest is a periodic compendium of global regulatory and market developments and insights on the complex issues confronting financial market participants as they continue to transition from LIBOR and its variants to replacement benchmark interest rates. As the market moves to the next phase of IBOR transition, it is critical to have access to comprehensive and timely resources about the market.

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

SEC Exam Staff Issues LIBOR Transition Risk Alert for Investment Advisers and Investment Companies

In Brief, 15 May 2023

Two LIBOR transition practices that the SEC staff noted relate to other areas of recent regulatory focus for the SEC and its staff: oversight of service providers and conflicts of interest.

UK's FCA Decision on Synthetic US Dollar LIBOR

In Brief, 5 April 2023

On 3 April 2023 the UK Financial Conduct Authority announced its decision to continue the publication of the 1-, 3- and 6-month USD LIBOR settings, using an unrepresentative 'synthetic' methodology, through 30 September 2024 for use in legacy LIBOR instruments only that do not fall within the scope of the Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) Act.

NEWS AND DEVELOPMENTS

United States – General

Observations from Examinations of Investment Advisers and Investment Companies Concerning LIBOR-Transition Preparedness

Securities and Exchange Commission Division of Examinations, 11 May 2023

The SEC noted that the preparation efforts and transition practices of the registered investment advisers and investment companies that were examined varied considerably, depending on the type and amount of LIBOR exposure. The SEC observed that firms have engaged actively with third party service providers to assess and manage exposure and communicate transition plans, and have considered conflicts of interest related to the transition as part of their assessment and planning, including cross-trading, principal transactions, allocation of transition costs, and clients with conflicting priorities.

