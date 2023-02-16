Attached please find the updated Foreign Listed Stock Index Futures and Options Approvals Chart, current as of November 1, 2022.* All prior versions are superseded and should be discarded. Please note the following developments since we last distributed the Approvals Chart:

Cboe Europe (CBOEEUR) has certified the following futures contracts for trading by U.S. persons: (1) France 40 Index; (2) UK 100 Index; (3) Netherlands 25 Index; (4) Eurozone 50 Index; (5) Germany 40 Index; (6) Swiss 20 Index. Cboe obtained approval for eligible U.S Institutions for options on the above indices.



Eurex Deutschland (EUREX D) has certified the following futures contracts for trading by U.S. persons: (1) MSCI EMU ESG Screened (EUR, Net Total Return (NTR)); (2) MSCI Europe ESG Screened (EUR, NTR); (3) MSCI Germany (EUR, NTR); (4) MSCI Israel (USD, NTR); (5) MSCI South Africa (USD, NTR); (6) CECEr EUR Index (EUR, Price) [FCEE] - Part of 6 Indices; (7) EURO STOXX Industrial Goods & Services (EUR, Price) [FESG]-Part of 6 Indices; (8) STOXXr Europe 600 Financial Services (EUR, Price) [FSTF] Prt of 6 Indices; (9) STOXXr Europe 600 Health Care (EUR, Price) [FSTH]; (10) STOXXr Europe 600 Real Estate (EUR, Price) [FSTL] - Part of 6 Indices; (11) STOXXr Europe 600 Construction & Materials(EUR, Price) [FSTN] Part of 6 Indices; (12) MSCI China Index (USD, NTR); (13) MSCI EM Asia ESG Screened (USD, NTR); (14) MSCI Europe ESP Enhanced Focus (EUR, NTR); (15) MSCI Japan ESG Enhanced Focus (USD, NTR); (16) MSCI USA Value (USD, Gross Total Return); (17) MSCI USA Growth (USD, Gross Total Return); (18) MSCI EM Asia ex China (USD, NTR); (19) MSCI China Tech 100 (USD, NTR); (20) MSCI China Hong Kong Listed LC (USD, Price); (21) MSCI Hong Kong Listed LC (USD, Price); (22) MSCI World ex Australia (USD, NTR); (23) EURO STOXX Banks Index (EUR, Price); (24) EURO STOXXr Banks Index; (25) Mini-Futures on the MDAX Index; (26) MSCI Products; (27) Micro-DAX Futures; (28) Micro-EURO STOXX 50; (29) EURO STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Total Return; (30) STOXX Europe 600 Industry Neutral Ax Low Risk (EUR, Net Return); (31) STOXX Europe 600 Industry Neutral Ax Multi-Factor (EUR, Net Return); (32) STOXX Europe 600 Industry Neutral Ax Momentum (EUR, Net Return); (33) STOXX Europe 600 Industry Neutral Ax Quality (EUR, Net Return); (34) STOXX Europe 600 Industry Neutral Ax Size (EUR, Net Return); (35) STOXX Europe 600 Industry Neutral Ax Value (EUR, Net Return); (36) STOXX USA 500 Industry Neutral Ax Low Risk (USD, Net Return); (37) TOXX USA 500 Industry Neutral Ax Multi-Factor (USD, Net Return); (38) STOXX USA 500 Industry Neutral Ax Momentum (USD, Net Return); (39) STOXX USA 500 Industry Neutral Ax Quality (USD, Net Return); (40) STOXX USA 500 Industry Neutral Ax Size (USD, Net Return); (41) STOXX USA 500 Industry Neutral Ax Value (USD, Net Return); (42) FTSE 100 Futures; (43) FTSE 100 Total Return; (44) MSCI ESG Enhanced Focus (USD, NTR); (45) MSCI USA ESG Enhanced Focus (USD, NTR); (46) MSCI EM ESG Enhanced Focus (USD, NTR).



Euronext Paris (EUROPAR) has certified the following futures contract for trading by U.S. persons: Euronext Eurozone Banks.



ICE Futures Europe (IFE) has certified the following futures contracts for trading by U.S. persons: (1) Micro MSCI USA Index Futures Contract and (2) Micro MSCI Europe Index Futures.



Hong Kong Futures Exchange (HKEX) has certified the following futures contracts for trading by U.S. persons: (1) MSCI China A 50 Connect (USD) Index Futures and (2) HKEX-MSCI China Index (USD, NTR).



Italian Stock Exchange Mercato Italiano dei Deriva (IDEM) has certified the following futures contracts for trading by U.S. persons: FTSE MIB Index Microfutures.



OMX Nordic Exchange Stockholm AB (OMXS) has certified the following futures contract for trading by U.S. persons: OMX Stockholm 30 ESG Index.



Singapore Exchange Derivatives Trading Limited (SGX-DT) has certified the following futures contracts for trading by U.S. persons: (1) Nikkei ESG-REIT Index; (2) SGX (Singapore) DT - 4 SGX Flex C; (3) FTSE Asia ex Japan ESG Index; (4) SGX FTSE Emerging Asia ESG Index



Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) has certified the following futures contracts for trading by U.S. persons: (1) TIP Taiwan Market Biotechnology and Medical Care Index; (2) Mini Taiwan Stock Exchange Finance Sector Index; (3) TAIEX Futures; (4) Mini-TAIEX Futures; (5) Mini Taiwan Stock Exchange Finance Sector Index Futures



Korea Exchange (KRX) has notified market participants that, as of May 18, 2022, the (1) Kospi 200; (2) Kospi Mini 200; (3) Kospi 200 Index Futures; (3) Mini Kospi 200 Index Futures, are deemed narrow-based security indecis, and as such, futures on such contracts are now available for trading by U.S. Eligible Institutions only in accordance with applicable requirements of both the SEC and the CFTC. But on October 22, 2022, the Kospi 200 switched back to a broad-based index. The CFTC released a No-Action letter on October 17, 2022, stating that the CFTC will not recommend enforcement action against KRX for the offer or sale of Kospi 200 futures while the CFTC reviews KRX's forthcoming request for certification.



Hong Kong Futures Exchange (HKEX) has notified market participants that, as of May 3, 2022, the (1) MSCI Singapore Free (SGD) Index; (2) MSCI Singapore Free NTR (USD) Index; (3) MSCI Thailand NTR (USD) Index, are deemed narrow-based security indecis, and as such, futures on such contracts are now available for trading by U.S. Eligible Institutions only in accordance with applicable requirements of both the SEC and the CFTC.



Eurex Deutschland (EUREX D) has notified market participants that, as of October 14, 2022, the (1) MSCI Switzerland (USD, NTR); and (2) MSCI Switzerland (CHF, NTR), are deemed narrow-based security indecis, and as such, futures on such contracts are now available for trading by U.S. Eligible Institutions only in accordance with applicable requirements of both the SEC and the CFTC.

November 1, 2022

