Attached please find the updated Foreign Listed Stock Index Futures and Options Approvals Chart, current as of November 1, 2022.* All prior versions are superseded and should be discarded. Please note the following developments since we last distributed the Approvals Chart:
- Cboe Europe (CBOEEUR) has certified the following futures
contracts for trading by U.S. persons: (1) France 40 Index; (2) UK
100 Index; (3) Netherlands 25 Index; (4) Eurozone 50 Index; (5)
Germany 40 Index; (6) Swiss 20 Index. Cboe obtained approval for
eligible U.S Institutions for options on the above indices.
- Eurex Deutschland (EUREX D) has certified the following futures
contracts for trading by U.S. persons: (1) MSCI EMU ESG Screened
(EUR, Net Total Return (NTR)); (2) MSCI Europe ESG Screened (EUR,
NTR); (3) MSCI Germany (EUR, NTR); (4) MSCI Israel (USD, NTR); (5)
MSCI South Africa (USD, NTR); (6) CECEr EUR Index (EUR, Price)
[FCEE] - Part of 6 Indices; (7) EURO STOXX Industrial Goods &
Services (EUR, Price) [FESG]-Part of 6 Indices; (8) STOXXr Europe
600 Financial Services (EUR, Price) [FSTF] Prt of 6 Indices; (9)
STOXXr Europe 600 Health Care (EUR, Price) [FSTH]; (10) STOXXr
Europe 600 Real Estate (EUR, Price) [FSTL] - Part of 6 Indices;
(11) STOXXr Europe 600 Construction & Materials(EUR, Price)
[FSTN] Part of 6 Indices; (12) MSCI China Index (USD, NTR); (13)
MSCI EM Asia ESG Screened (USD, NTR); (14) MSCI Europe ESP Enhanced
Focus (EUR, NTR); (15) MSCI Japan ESG Enhanced Focus (USD, NTR);
(16) MSCI USA Value (USD, Gross Total Return); (17) MSCI USA Growth
(USD, Gross Total Return); (18) MSCI EM Asia ex China (USD, NTR);
(19) MSCI China Tech 100 (USD, NTR); (20) MSCI China Hong Kong
Listed LC (USD, Price); (21) MSCI Hong Kong Listed LC (USD, Price);
(22) MSCI World ex Australia (USD, NTR); (23) EURO STOXX Banks
Index (EUR, Price); (24) EURO STOXXr Banks Index; (25) Mini-Futures
on the MDAX Index; (26) MSCI Products; (27) Micro-DAX Futures; (28)
Micro-EURO STOXX 50; (29) EURO STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Total
Return; (30) STOXX Europe 600 Industry Neutral Ax Low Risk (EUR,
Net Return); (31) STOXX Europe 600 Industry Neutral Ax Multi-Factor
(EUR, Net Return); (32) STOXX Europe 600 Industry Neutral Ax
Momentum (EUR, Net Return); (33) STOXX Europe 600 Industry Neutral
Ax Quality (EUR, Net Return); (34) STOXX Europe 600 Industry
Neutral Ax Size (EUR, Net Return); (35) STOXX Europe 600 Industry
Neutral Ax Value (EUR, Net Return); (36) STOXX USA 500 Industry
Neutral Ax Low Risk (USD, Net Return); (37) TOXX USA 500 Industry
Neutral Ax Multi-Factor (USD, Net Return); (38) STOXX USA 500
Industry Neutral Ax Momentum (USD, Net Return); (39) STOXX USA 500
Industry Neutral Ax Quality (USD, Net Return); (40) STOXX USA 500
Industry Neutral Ax Size (USD, Net Return); (41) STOXX USA 500
Industry Neutral Ax Value (USD, Net Return); (42) FTSE 100 Futures;
(43) FTSE 100 Total Return; (44) MSCI ESG Enhanced Focus (USD,
NTR); (45) MSCI USA ESG Enhanced Focus (USD, NTR); (46) MSCI EM ESG
Enhanced Focus (USD, NTR).
- Euronext Paris (EUROPAR) has certified the following futures
contract for trading by U.S. persons: Euronext Eurozone
Banks.
- ICE Futures Europe (IFE) has certified the following futures
contracts for trading by U.S. persons: (1) Micro MSCI USA Index
Futures Contract and (2) Micro MSCI Europe Index Futures.
- Hong Kong Futures Exchange (HKEX) has certified the following
futures contracts for trading by U.S. persons: (1) MSCI China A 50
Connect (USD) Index Futures and (2) HKEX-MSCI China Index (USD,
NTR).
- Italian Stock Exchange Mercato Italiano dei Deriva (IDEM) has
certified the following futures contracts for trading by U.S.
persons: FTSE MIB Index Microfutures.
- OMX Nordic Exchange Stockholm AB (OMXS) has certified the
following futures contract for trading by U.S. persons: OMX
Stockholm 30 ESG Index.
- Singapore Exchange Derivatives Trading Limited (SGX-DT) has
certified the following futures contracts for trading by U.S.
persons: (1) Nikkei ESG-REIT Index; (2) SGX (Singapore) DT - 4 SGX
Flex C; (3) FTSE Asia ex Japan ESG Index; (4) SGX FTSE Emerging
Asia ESG Index
- Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) has certified the following
futures contracts for trading by U.S. persons: (1) TIP Taiwan
Market Biotechnology and Medical Care Index; (2) Mini Taiwan Stock
Exchange Finance Sector Index; (3) TAIEX Futures; (4) Mini-TAIEX
Futures; (5) Mini Taiwan Stock Exchange Finance Sector Index
Futures
- Korea Exchange (KRX) has notified market participants that, as
of May 18, 2022, the (1) Kospi 200; (2) Kospi Mini 200; (3) Kospi
200 Index Futures; (3) Mini Kospi 200 Index Futures, are deemed
narrow-based security indecis, and as such, futures on such
contracts are now available for trading by U.S. Eligible
Institutions only in accordance with applicable requirements of
both the SEC and the CFTC. But on October 22, 2022, the Kospi 200
switched back to a broad-based index. The CFTC released a No-Action
letter on October 17, 2022, stating that the CFTC will not
recommend enforcement action against KRX for the offer or sale of
Kospi 200 futures while the CFTC reviews KRX's forthcoming
request for certification.
- Hong Kong Futures Exchange (HKEX) has notified market
participants that, as of May 3, 2022, the (1) MSCI Singapore Free
(SGD) Index; (2) MSCI Singapore Free NTR (USD) Index; (3) MSCI
Thailand NTR (USD) Index, are deemed narrow-based security indecis,
and as such, futures on such contracts are now available for
trading by U.S. Eligible Institutions only in accordance with
applicable requirements of both the SEC and the CFTC.
- Eurex Deutschland (EUREX D) has notified market participants that, as of October 14, 2022, the (1) MSCI Switzerland (USD, NTR); and (2) MSCI Switzerland (CHF, NTR), are deemed narrow-based security indecis, and as such, futures on such contracts are now available for trading by U.S. Eligible Institutions only in accordance with applicable requirements of both the SEC and the CFTC.
* Katten gratefully acknowledges the assistance of FIA Tech in the preparation of this update of the Foreign Listed Stock Index Futures and Options Approvals Chart.
Eli Krasnow, an associate and candidate for admission to the New York State Bar, contributed to this Chart.
Originally published November 1, 2022
